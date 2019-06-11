The Western Cape Funding Fair

Guest: Peter-Jon Thebus | Assistant Director/ Enterprise Development Specialist at Western Cape Dept of Economic Development and Tourism



The Western Cape Funding Fair is a joint initiative between Deloitte Western Cape and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism. It is an exhibition and conference styled platform aimed at creating awareness and access to multiple funding organisations. Deloitte and The Department are not direct funders of SMMEs but through the Western Cape Funding Fair seek to educate entrepreneurs and business owners on accessing finance, looking at opportunities available, investment readiness and typical issues affecting access to finance.



