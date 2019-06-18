Book: Vuvuzela Dawn

Guest: Luke Alfred | Journalist and Author.



In 2019, SA celebrates 25 years of democracy and the freedom that turned the country

from a political pariah to one warmly embraced by the world. Nowhere was the welcome more visible, or more emotional, than in sport. Vuvuzela Dawn tells the stories of that return.



From Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations win to the fabled ‘438’ Proteas game, we go

behind the scenes of the great moments and record-breaking triumphs from 1994 to the

present.



From Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk to Benni McCarthy and Kevin Anderson,

from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie

Cronjé, Vuvuzela Dawn reveals the sporting dramas and passions that defined a quarter

century.



