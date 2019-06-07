Immigrant children as family language brokers

Guest: Ivan Katsere | PhD candidate and lecturer in the Department of Psychology at

University of Cape Town



Ivan Katsere's work is focused on African immigrant families in South Africa, examining

how their identities are impacted as they move through informal spaces such as taxis

and shops, as well as more formal spaces like hospitals and schools.



Interestingly, as he investigated the role of children as language brokers for their

Zimbabwean families, Katsere made the significant observation that children use

language to protect and survive in a way we do not typically see.



