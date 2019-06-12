Are Magic Mushrooms Magic Medicine?

Guest: Leonie Joubert Leonie Joubert | Freelance Science Writer.



Psilocybin - the compound found in so-called ‘magic’ mushrooms - is looking so

promising as a treatment for depression and addiction, that some researchers are

comparing this ‘breakthrough’ medical technology to the discovery of penicillin as an

antibiotic almost a century ago.



Magic mushrooms, and other psychedelics have been in use for THOUSANDS of years. It

is perhaps well overdue that modern science play catch up.



I have in studio with me Leonie Joubert. No stranger to CapeTalk, she is one of the

country's finest science journalists and has a special interest in psilocybin/shrooms -

including the podcast called The Psychonauts.



