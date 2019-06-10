Nedbank Business Ignite Guest: Tshepo Phakathi

Guest: Tshepo Phakathi is Founder of the Kaello Business Hub.



He describes this phenomenon as his “ultimate obsession”. At heart, he is a workaholic

determined to solve the problem of unemployment in South Africa. Phakathi decided to set up Kaello Business Hub, a mentorship hub that offers advice and mentorship to township-based businesses.



In 2016 he established, Start-Up Nation an initiative that seeks to make it easy to start a

small business and hard to fail. His vision is to create a space in every township where

entrepreneurs can go and receive help and advice.



Phakathi released a DVD in 2013 called Secrets of a Serial Entrepreneur, and a followup

in 2017 called Master Class in Entrepreneurship.

A sought-after speaker and writer, he has published more than 300 columns for leading

business publications.



