Estate agent delivers baby at open house

Kim Hansen is an Estate Agent in the Western Cape who has lots of helpful experience

to sell or rent out a home. She never imagined that some of her experience would help

her bring a baby into this world.



Kim was showing a house in Table View when an expecting mother who works on the

property, went into labour. Kim drew in her experience as a veterinary nurse to help the

mother. The mother was as surprised about the baby arrival as everyone else; she had

no idea she was even pregnant.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.