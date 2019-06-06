Eh!Woza

Guests: Anastasia Koch Co-founder of the engagement programme

Nina Wasuna Researcher at UCT, working on new drugs for TB



Eh!Woza is a public engagement initiative based at UCT that started in 2013 to create awareness on TB biomedical research for the youth, and tell stories on how TB affects people in Cape Town and surrounding areas. Made up of a group of biomedical researchers, a conceptual artist and an anthropologist, trying to use these broad areas to stimulate discussion and activism on TB which is an epidemic in South Africa and especially the Western Cape. We are based at the institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT Medical School Campus. http://www.idm.uct.ac.za/



