The Bo-Kaap Boeka

Melanie Rice speaks to Mohammed Groenewald is a Bo-Kaap local; an activist, local historian and wealth of information.



It's about locals are reclaiming their neighbourhood, from the Bo-Kaap to Manenberg. A

local writer said it best: "These events have spurred on a form of social consciousness

that highlights the deep-seated poverty, social ills and prejudice in our communities." I

think it's that and so much more.



Wale street recently being closed to traffic and becoming one long table for the Bo-

Kaap Street Boeka was a striking sight! And we've had quite a few questions from

listeners outside



