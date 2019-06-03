News with Friends

Ayesha Ismail is a veteran journalist and friend. We worked together at etv for many years now we’re both correspondents for television stations overseas. Ayesha is with France 24 and I’m with TRT World. We usually whatsapp each other about what’s going on in the news but today our conversations get a public platform. And a chance to talk to all of you as well.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.