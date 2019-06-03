The mental load of childhood

Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert



A small story that has gone really big out of small-town Spain... the Colegia Montecastelo has introduced “home economics” classes to teach male students essential household chores like cooking, sewing, carpentry and plumbing. Because the fact is, women still do most of the housework. Over the last half-century, across the developed world, more and more women have gone to work, the gender pay gap has been steadily narrowing, and fathers have spent more and more time with their children. But the “housework gap” largely stopped narrowing in the 1980s.



