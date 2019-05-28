Medical cover for your pets: Really?

Melani Rice speaks to David Roache



It is very clear that the cost of owning a pet can have a big impact on your budget.

Sterilisation and deworming can cost up to R2,500. A round of vaccinations approx.

R500 and a three-month course for flea and tick control approx. another R500.



Fixing a broken leg can cost up to R15,000, cataract surgery about R20,000 and x-rays

R6,000 per year. If your dog or cat gets out of the yard, for example, and is hit by a car, it

could cost up to R40,000 in vet bills to save his/her life. As a result, many South

Africans choose to put their ailing pets to sleep rather than pay for expensive

treatments, experts say.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.