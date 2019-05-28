The Ramaphosa administration has a captain but where are the crew members?

Melanie Rice speaks to Marianne Merten Journalist at the Daily Maverick.



President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as our president on Saturday at Loftus

versveld in a ceremony which was a massive display of power to the rest of the world

and the fellow presidents who attended the ceremony. What is unusual about this administration is that we are 3 days into it and yet the president is the only crew member on his own ship.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.