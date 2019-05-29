Ponzi Schemes and Pyramid Schemes

Melanie Rice speaks to Danny Myburgh | Managing Director at Cyanare Forensic Computer Lab.



Pyramid schemes and Ponzi schemes have many similar characteristics based around

the same concept: unsuspecting individuals get fooled by unscrupulous investors who

promise them extraordinary returns in exchange for their money. However, in contrast

to a regular investment, these types of schemes can offer consistent "profits" only as

long as the number of investors continues to increase. Once the number tapers off, so

does the money.



