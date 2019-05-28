Are the courts still going to be the battleground for political spats?

Judge Dennis Davis | Author of Lawfare



Are the courts once again going to be where political battles will be settled? The judiciary became one of the last credible institutions under Jacob Zuma’s rule. Our former President, of course, is back in a courtroom using the law to argue for a stay of prosecution after abusing the law in his Stalingrad approach.



But as Cyril Ramaphosa slowly rebuilds the NPA and other state entities, what’s the role

of our courts as just days after being the pomp and ceremony of a new Parliament and

President, so much of our country’s future already lies at the feet of our judges.

The law and its interpretation can be used and abused by our courts or our Public

Protector.



