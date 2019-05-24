Distell appoints new head winemaker

Pippa Hudson speaks to Andrea Freeborough Head Winemaker at Distell



Distell, Africa's leading producer and marketer of spirits, fine wines and ciders has

appointed a new head winemaker. Andrea Freeborough is no stranger to to the Boland as she has been Cellar-master at Nederburg since 2015. She will be leaving her position at the Paarl winery at the end of the month to take up her new role in overseeing the production of South Africa’s largest wine portfolio.



