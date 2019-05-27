How should a Night time economy operate in Cape Town CBD?

Africa Melane speaks to Francois Viruly Property Economist And Professor Of Property Studies at UCT



Some cities around the world are tapping into the economy generated through nighttime

activities, so much so that they have dedicated resources at the highest levels.

London and Amsterdam have appointed night-time mayors who run the cities at night.

And other cities like Paris, Toulouse and Zürich have created similar positions, while

Berlin also supports night-time economy.



