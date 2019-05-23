Parliament x Data Science

Jeremy speaks to Data scientist Alastair Otter



The 6th parliament opened yesterday. Data scientist Alastair Otter creative a beautiful, interactive tool looks at the age and gender of the National Assembly MPs. For instance: 57% of them are 50 years or older. And 45% of them are women. Data science is a relatively new discipline, but... and let me emphasize this... essential in the media landscape where there is too much information constantly coming at us.



