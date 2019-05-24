Land of My Ancestors by Tema, Botlhale

Pippa Hudson speaks to Botlhale Tema Author



Dr Tema has a long history of service to this country in the fields of teaching, science

and community development, and when she was appointed to the UNESCO Slave Route

project she thought she’d be helping other South Africans to learn about and

understand their heritage. Little did she know that the work would lead her to a surprise

discovery about her own family’s history, and a new career as a novelist.



