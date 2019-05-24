Music! Raven Ray

Pippa Hudson speaks to Raven Ray



This is because we have the absolute pleasure of being joined in studio by Raven Ray, a

singer/songwriter from Cape Town. She recently recently released a five track EP onto

online platforms. The name of the EP is called ‘Fool Again’ and it encompasses some of the most important and memorable/ unfortunate and unforgettable moments that she has

experienced in relationships.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.