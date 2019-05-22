The 6th Parliament

Pippa Masibulele Xaso Secretary to the National Assembly



The 6th parliament is being constituted, and will rise for the first time this morning. The first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - will happen this morning and tomorrow, respectively.

It's a pivotal moment in the formation of government, only seen a couple of times a

decade. As citizen's we have cast our votes - now it's time for the men and women of the

houses to implement the will of the people before our elected officials go forth and

represent us through 2024.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.