Travel Tuesday: Lay-By

Pippa Hudson speaks to Jimmy Victor Product Manager at Club Travel



Be it a new clothes for Christmas, a lounge suite or a much needed new appliance, laybuying has for generations given South Africans the freedom to afford the have-to and

the nice-to haves without compromising their everyday needs of racking up increasing

debt. Now you can add travel to that list too!



For far too many South Africans travel does not seem accessible and it shows. In 2016,

only 300,000 South Africans traveled for leisure. But you can pay off that vacation you

dreamed of or a more reasonable get-away within your budget. You decide your

payment plan, choosing between the ranges of 2-11 months to pay it off, with no added

interest.



