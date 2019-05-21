Buying Property at Auction

Pippa Hudson Rowan Alexander's Property Corner



Buying property on auction has for long been considered a 'life hack' to potentially save

hundred of thousands on a dream home. If only you know the tips and tricks not to end

up with a dud. In recent times we've even seen online property auction sites pop up - theoretically making it easier than ever. But, not so fast. Buying property, at the best of times, is a tricky business. Auctions, whether physical or digital, should probably not be attempted unless you know exactly what you're doing.



