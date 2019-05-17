I am a bit of an Expert: A Peppa Pig Podcast

Lester speaks to Josh Chapman Expert: A Peppa Pig Podcast.



Peppa Pig has been sold to 118 territories, but a good chunk of its $1.3bn (£1.1bn) in

global retail sales last year came from China. Pei Pei Zhu rolled up there in 2015 and

has been celebrated this year – China’s year of the pig – with a hit movie. She has sold

more than 40m books in Mandarin, and scored more than 60bn views on China’s

streaming platforms.



Peppa Pig has, among other accusations, reinforced gender stereotypes, encouraged

children to be naughty, reflected a middle-class worldview and even endangered life; in

Australia, the national broadcaster banned an episode in which Peppa reassures her

brother that spiders are harmless.



