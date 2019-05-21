Language in Court

Pippa Hudson speaks to William Booth



Former president Jacob Zuma was back in the dock yesterday. His team want the court

to declare a permanent stay of prosecution. Earlier in court on Monday, his legal team claimed unreasonable delays to his case being brought to trial had prejudiced their client.

Zuma said the reason his case had dragged on for 15 years was part of a politically

motivated plan to ensure that he was never free of the courts.



