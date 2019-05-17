Is the United States heading for war with Iran?

Lester speaks to Ebrahim Deen | Researcher at Afro--Middle East Centre.



The first, which is favoured by US President Donald Trump's administration, is that Iran

is up to no good. Preparations are said to have been seen for a potential attack on US

targets, though few details have been revealed publicly. The US has moved reinforcements to the region; it is reducing its non-essential diplomatic personnel in Iraq; and it is reportedly dusting off war plans. The message to Tehran is clear: any attack on a US target from whatever source, be it Iran or one of its many proxies or allies in the region, will be met by a significant military response.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.