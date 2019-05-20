Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris

Pippa Hudson speaks to Heather Morris, New Zealand-born author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz which was released a little over a year ago and has gone on to become a global bestseller, translated into 17 languages



The book is based on the story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov, who was 26 yars old when

he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942. He was appointed as the camp tattooist, responsible

for inking the notorious number onto the arms of those who were not immediately sent

to their death on arrival. While imprisoned at Auschwitz he fell in love with fellow

prisoner Gita Furman, and managed to smuggle letters, medicine and extra rations to

her whenever possible.



Against the odds, both survived and went on to marry after the liberation of the camps. They later moved to Melbourne, Australia and raised a son there. That was where his story intertwined with yours Heather.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.