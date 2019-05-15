Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

Lester speaks to Christopher Isike, Professor of African Politics, African Development and International Relations.



The African National Congress (ANC) – like most liberation movements-turned political

parties – has dominated South Africa’s politics since it came to power in 1994. Having

just won 57.50% of the national vote in the general election, it appears set to continue

its dominance until the next one in 2024.



The ANC’s electoral fortunes have steadily declined in the last three national elections;

2009 (65%), 2014 (62%) and 2019 (57.50%). Does this suggest Nelson Mandela’s party

will join the global list of dominant parties that lose power and eventually disintegrate

sooner rather than later?



