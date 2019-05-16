Captive Carnivore Interaction

Lester speaks to Ashleigh Dore Wildlife in trade programme manager at the endangered wildlife trust



The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) is shocked and saddened that yet another child

has been badly injured while interacting with carnivores at a captive carnivore facility.

For over a decade, the EWT has been calling for an end to tourist interactions with

captive carnivores and, as recently as May 2018, wrote an open letter to then-Minister

of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa, lobbying for these kinds of facilities to be

closed down. Our concerns include serious welfare issues, that these facilities offer no

conservation value, and pose risks to public safety.



