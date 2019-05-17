Profile: Kyle Sherpherd

Lester speaks to Kyle Shepherd Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer.



Kyle Shepherd is arguably one of South Africa’s leading progressive pianists, composers

and band leaders of his generation. Internationally recognized for his distinctive compositional style & performances, Shepherd has made a huge impression on debut as a film score composer for the critically-acclaimed film, Noem My Skollie / Call Me Thief – South Africa’s official entry to the 2017 Academy Awards – for which he scored a nomination for the 2017 South African Film & Television Award [SAFTA] for Best Achievement in an Original Music Score in a Feature Film.



