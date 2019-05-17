Civics 101

Lester speaks to Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu | Academic Head and Senior Lecturer at School of Public Leadership.



We know within two days of the final elections results declaration, officials put names

to seats and submitted their final lists of MPs to the Chief Justice. Soon, Chief Justice will set a date to convene Parliament and all MPs will converge on Cape Town for a special sitting.



The first order of business would be to swear in new members. After the swearing-in, the house is competent to appoint its own office bearers. We then proceed to the election of the Speaker. The Speaker will preside over the election of his or her deputy; with that, the house is considered properly constituted. After this, it can elect the nation’s new president.



