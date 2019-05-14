My future lies with the APC says, Themba Godi

Lester speaks to Themba Godi former Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts



The chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and president

of the African People's Convention, Themba Godi, will not be returning to Parliament.

The APC had scored just 19 593 votes in the country's sixth democratic election. Godi

and his former political home, the PAC, fell short of the required number of votes,

estimated to be around 40 000, to ensure a seat in the National Assembly. The PAC

received 32 675 votes.



