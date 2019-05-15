Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

Lester speaks to Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily Maverick.



Five out of the last eight weeks have harboured a public holiday, wreaking havoc with

our ability to do business. Three of them occurred midweek – a phenomenon that

incentivises the taking of additional leave days by a large chunk of the diminishing



working population that supports our frail economy. We need an intervention.

When tradition and customs for the sake of it start to become a cross too heavy to carry,

we owe it to ourselves to assess their suitability in the modern day. Many business

owners will attest to the savage impact these holidays have had – an already impotent

economy kicked.



