Joburg’s waste-pickers help SA’s recycling rate rival some in Europe

Lester speaks to Dr Melanie Samson | Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at University of the Witwatersrand.



There’s a tremendous stigmatisation around being a reclaimer, but they are solving our

waste problem and created their own jobs in the context of unemployment,” said

University of the Witwatersrand academic Melanie Samson.



“It’s an informal form of wealth redistribution that’s a response to inadequate government policy. Many reclaimers choose this work as preferable to being domestic workers, construction workers or gardeners, where they lose control over their time and

can be subjected to racism and abuse by employers.”



