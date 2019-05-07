Youth vote in South Africa

Africa speaks to Hillary Musarurwa | Bertha Scholar and graduate of the MPhil specialising in Inclusive Innovation at UCT Graduate School of Business.



In Africa youth participation in elections and in governance more broadly is low. Whilst Africa is touted to be a young continent, with more than 60% of its inhabitants aged

under the age of 35, in some countries like Zimbabwe only an average of 38% of this

age group are registered voters. My own research, carried out for my PhD thesis and

recently published in Commonwealth & Comparative Politics in 2018, shows that these

young citizens feel increasingly excluded and unrepresented, and this leads to a cycle

of frustration and apathy. Young people complain that the system is not working for

them and feel that there is no room for them to participate in changing it.



