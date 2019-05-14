Fat is fine!

Lesters speaks to Pontsho Pilane



South Africa’s latest Demographics and Health Survey echoes her remarks. The study,

which examined more than 11000 households across the country, found more than a

quarter of children under the age of five are stunted - their development and growth is

impaired - mostly because of poor nutrition.



The survey also found children from poorer families are more likely to be stunted than

those from wealthier families. Another study, published in the SA Medical Journal in

2016, found that stunted children are more likely to become obese as adults, as their

bodies burn less fat to survive malnutrition.



