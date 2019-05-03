Electioneering the Environment

Africa speaks to Geoff Davies Executive Director at Safcei



The natural environment and climate change is noticeably absent from all party manifestos except the Green Party. I heard Rafilwe Moloto saying she was not sure

about the Green Party but the Environment is important. I want to follow up on that, not to support the Green Party as such, but to say it is crucially important to begin to get a serious green voice into our politics.



