The changing face of the beauty industry

Refilwe speaks to Vivienne Joseph Group Head of Beauty at Woolworths



The global cosmetic products market was valued at USD 532.43 billion in 2017. In purely economic/financial terms, the beauty industry rivals or exceeds consumer products that tend to get taken far more ‘seriously’. Growth is nothing new, but the past decade or so has seen a major shift in the industry all over the world. It’s not just about buying blush over the department store counter any more.



