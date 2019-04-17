Marriott international expects to add nearly 20 properties

Refilwe speaks to Arne Sorenson CEO Marriott



Marriott International has announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio in 2019. Underpinning a ‘strong demand’ for its diverse brands, the new additions are in line with the company’s expansion plans to add more than 100 new properties and nearly 26,000 rooms across the region by the end of 2023.



