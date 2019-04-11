Expats and Immigrants

Refilwe speaks to Marisa Jacobs Director at Xpatweb, Tax Consulting SA.



The President’s State of the Nation address highlighted how important his ongoing efforts to attract more foreign direct investment into the country are. Investors however need to know they can access the right skills here, and that they can bring some of their own key

personnel into the country to oversee their investment,” Research shows that the popular/populist view that immigrants steal jobs is simply mistaken. At a national level, the presence of immigrant workers has no significant effects on the employment of native workers.



