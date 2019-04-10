Copyright Bill

Refilwe speaks to Gabi le Roux Legendary SA music producer / The Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa.



The Coalition for Effective Copyright – a group of publishers, authors, musicians, artists and other creators have come together in opposition to the Copyright Amendment Bill in its

current form. The group argues that the Bill stands to undermine, rather than strengthen copyright protection for artists and creators – among a host of other consequences for many industries. Yesterday, a number of musicians and composers marched through Cape Town to appeal to the President not to sign the Bill into law.



