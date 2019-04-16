Why Cook

Refilwe speaks to Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi Co-founder: Why Cook



The pair met at a mutual friend’s party, found out they both share a love of food and the rest, as they say, is history. The lively business owners are candid and admit that that like many entrepreneurs, they’ve faced many challenges and continue to do so. “It’s work in progress,” they say. The duo has qualifications and experience in public relations,

communication and business administration and believes this has put them in good stead.

Established in 2014, Why Cook is a black female level 1 BEE business started by two ladies who had a passion for the culinary industry: Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi.



