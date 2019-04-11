The Binge Club

Dollar Debbie
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Netflix 2018
An American supernatural horror web television series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The series is centered on the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman,
portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, and also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, and Michelle Gomez. Originally, the show was in development during September 2017 at The CW, the series was intended to be a companion series to Riverdale ; however, in December 2017, the project was moved to Netflix with a straight-to-series order, consisting of two seasons.
The Umbrella Academy - Netflix (Original) 2019
An American superhero web television series developed for Netflix. It is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The plot revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse. The ensemble cast features Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy
Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige. The adaptation began development as a film optioned by Universal Pictures in 2011. However, it was eventually shelved in favor of a television series in 2015, before being officially greenlit by Netflix in July 2017.
Will & Grace - Reboot - Showmax & Apple TV 2017
A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Will and Grace live together in an apartment in New York City. He's a gay lawyer, she's a straight interior designer. Everything is precisely the same.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
With Matt Green
Bridgerton(Netflix)
During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.
Starring : Regé‑Jean Page | Phoebe Dynevor | Nicola Coughlan | Julie Andrews
Industry (Showmax)
Follow a group of young graduates as they compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.
Starring : Myha’la Herrold | Harry Lawtey | Nabhaan Rizwan | Will Tudor |Ken Leung
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. This docuseries chronicles the conflict, which leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping.
This week's Trailblazer is Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist who came up with a procedure to treat patients with Covid-19 and who appeared to not respond to treatment. His method involves manually and carefully removing mucous plugs from patients' airways, so that oxygen can reach inside. The procedure has not been approved by health authorities, despite his success rate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.
Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about why he predicted the latest round of loadshedding.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the crisis unfolding around lapsed disability grants.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sam Plaatjies of Western Cape Home Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their limited services and what the public can expect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
According to a survey conducted in Japan by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), 80% of respondents have said that the already-postponed Summer Olympic games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Michael Goldman of the University of San Francisco and also of the Gordon Institute of Business Science about the possibility and what the consequences could be.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST