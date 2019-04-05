Mozambique cholera vaccination campaign

Refilwe speaks to Daniel Timme Unicef Mozambique.



Transmitted by drinking contaminated water and food, cholera is endemic in Mozambique.

More than 1700 people have been infected since the outbreak was declared on March 27.

Health officials reported 200 new cases each day in Beira, a port city of half a million people. Authorities have launched a vaccination campaign in cyclone-ravaged Beira city in a bid to contain an outbreak of cholera that has killed at least three people.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.