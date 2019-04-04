Nurse volunteers to drive patients 800km through the night for transplant

Refilwe speaks to Sister Salome Siebritz.



It was a case of good news with bad timing when two Port Elizabeth patients received the call at 18:00 that their prayers had been answered: a kidney was available for transplant for each of them. But there was a catch. The donor kidneys were in Cape Town,

and time was against them as kidneys have to be transplanted within a very short time-frame. And the window was closing on them fast as the last flight to Cape Town had already departed.



