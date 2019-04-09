What working men really want is more time with their kids

Refilwe speaks to Casey Blake Registered Counsellor, specialising in sexuality, gender, relationships, parenting and trauma.



Life has never been as simple as being one thing or another. The binary modern society foists upon us creates untold grief. It is important to be a good ally. But, to be clear: No one owes anyone else an explanation of their identity. No one needs to justify who they are. However, if you want to go through the world a little more savvy and a little kinder, please listen and then educate yourself further.



