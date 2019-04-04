'Death penalty will costs state millions, and does not solve crime problem'

Refilwe speaks to Clare Ballard Detention Justice Forum, a civil society coalition.



As the general election approaches, some politicians have once again called for the introduction — or, as the Inkatha Freedom Party puts it, the reintroduction — of the debate on the death penalty. Three general claims for the death penalty are made by politicians: That it is the best way to combat violent crime; that it is what the majority wants; that it is the only way to collectively express our disgust, revulsion and vengefulness against perpetrators of violent crime.



