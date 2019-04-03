Western Sahara

Refilwe speaks to Dr. Frank Mattheis Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Governance Innovation at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.



It represents a ‘disputed territory’, the entire nation of the Western Sahara, it represents one of Africa’s longest conflicts. You’ll have heard of Walls a lot in politics lately…Morocco has a wall as part of this conflict, in fact, the longest defensive fortification in use today—and the second-longest ever, after China’s Great Wall.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.