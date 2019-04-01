Six judges vie for ConCourt spots starting from today all you need to know

Refilwe speaks to Alison Tilley Attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.



Do you know how judges in South Africa are appointed to the bench? Did you know there are currently TWO vacancies in the constitutional court? And that there are FIVE vacancies to be filled at the Supreme Court of Appeal? There are ELEVEN superior vacancies in total. The process to fill these important positions has been underway since October last year - and this week we see the interviews with shortlisted candidates take place.



