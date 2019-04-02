Male survivors of sexual assault

Refilwe speaks to Martin Pelders Founder: MatrixMen



MatrixMen is an organisation that runs recovery Groups for men in Johannesburg and they are proudly starting their first group in Cape Town. MatrixMen was established to provide support for men that get to a point in their lives where they can no longer deny the fact

that they were at some point in their lives sexually abused.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.