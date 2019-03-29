Legalise Rhino horn trade

Refilwe speaks to Dr Peter Oberem Owner of Dabchick Wildlife Reserve and managing director of Afrivet.



There was a time the plight of the rhino made the news on most days. While that is no longer the case, the problem of rhino poaching persists. Safe to say that everyone in South Africa agrees that conservation of this majestic and important species is incredibly important. How to best do that, is where things get sticky.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.